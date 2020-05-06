First-time travel since COVID-19 pandemic began will be mostly domestic, data suggests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Visit Savannah is sharing some new travel data with us that recently polled one thousand people across the nation about their travel plans this year.
The study, conducted by Longwoods International, concluded first trips for those polled, 86-percent will plan a domestic vacation, most driving, and driving within 200 miles from home.
That means Savannah could be in a position to get some of that business from people traveling for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But before officially inviting visitors to come back, Joe Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah, said they want to make sure the City is ready.
Marinelli said, “We want to make sure that our hotels and our restaurants and retailers are adopting new protocols to make sure that visitors to our City feel safe.”
Marinelli added they’re taking cues from local elected leaders, and will only start marketing at a more local level when they get the green light.
“Next up we plan to do a local campaign that will hopefully help stimulate folks like you and I to get back out and support area businesses and support our friends and neighbors that work in businesses all around town," said Marinelli.
Marinelli pointed out that more than 28,000 people made up the hospitality and tourism industry before the pandemic started to affect business locally.
“Lets not adopt this trend of shaming people for being out there, but instead being supportive and understanding that we are truly all in this together," Marinelli said.
At the Perry Lane Hotel, management is working first to instill confidence in their staff that safety is a top priority.
They’ve installed Plexiglas at the front desk, put sanitation stations at entrances and wipes in each room to give guests confidence as well.
Pritpal Singh, General Manager at the Perry Lane Hotel, said, “I think the most important thing for the guest or the visitor or the traveler these days are, with the new normal or the now normal, is going to be giving them a sense of safety, giving them a sense of sanitation, ensuring social distancing or physical distancing is being maintained as well.”
Both men said as the economy recovers, they believe Savannah will have a unique edge over competing markets when it comes to attracting visitors.
Marinelli said, “I think Savannah has a big advantage with the amount of space that we have, with our beautiful squares, with Tybee Island and so forth. So I think we have a little bit of an edge on a lot of those competitive cities.”
“I do believe that Savannah has such tremendous things to offer. Be it the history, be it the architecture. It’s not a densely populated city, the open parks and the emerging food and wine scene," added Singh.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.