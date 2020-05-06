Funeral procession, ceremony for Savannah Fire Capt. Matthew Kelly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is hosting a funeral procession and ceremony honoring Capt. Matthew Kelly.
The department says Kelly died Monday morning after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
The procession will be streamed on the Savannah Fire Department Facebook page. It will start at 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Following a private funeral, Capt. Kelly’s unit will lead the procession to Savannah Fire Headquarters where Capt. Kelly’s last call will be dispatched.
The ceremony will begin at about 10:30 a.m. and be livestreamed on the Savannah Fire and WTOC Facebook page.
During the ceremony, East Oglethorpe Avenue, from Bull Street to Lincoln Street, will be blocked off. There will be no thru traffic on East Oglethorpe at Abercorn Street from East York Lane to East Oglethorpe Lane or at Drayton Street and East Oglethorpe Lane.
