Health officials to test all residents, staff at every nursing home in SC for COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities are an indicator of ongoing transmission of virus within a community and require an intense focus on infection prevention practices. DHEC has worked, and continues to work, closely with these health care facilities to provide guidance and help implement recommendations for protecting residents as well as the dedicated workers who care for them. The facilities have been notified of this testing plan, and DHEC staff are working with facilities to answer any questions or concerns ahead of the testing roll out.