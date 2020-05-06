Health professional offers advice on celebrating Mother’s Day while social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother’s Day is just a few days away, but for most families, it will look and feel a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Lawton Davis, with the Coastal Health District, was quick to point out that even though some restrictions have been relaxed and the economy is incrementally reopening, that the health risks are still very real.
In fact, he pointed out in the last 24 hours in Chatham County, they’ve seen the single highest total of new cases reported since the pandemic began. Dr. Davis added Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order for those in the high-risk group, 65 and older and those with underlying conditions, is still in effect.
So, instead of spending time in-person with family this Sunday, especially those high-risk family members, Dr. Davis suggested people consider hosting a video chat or having a small celebration with your nuclear family.
“If your mother or grandmother is in that category, I would certainly urge great caution. The last thing you really want to do on Mother’s Day is feel like you’re the one who is responsible for having taken the virus in to your family members,” Dr. Davis said. Under what circumstances families could still see each other in-person? He said in theory, if you’re able to practice strict social distancing, especially doing so outside, then that’s probably OK. Just avoid the temptation to get too close.
