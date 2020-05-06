Health professional offers advice on celebrating Mother’s Day while social distancing

“If your mother or grandmother is in that category, I would certainly urge great caution. The last thing you really want to do on Mother’s Day is feel like you’re the one who is responsible for having taken the virus in to your family members,” Dr. Davis said. Under what circumstances families could still see each other in-person? He said in theory, if you’re able to practice strict social distancing, especially doing so outside, then that’s probably OK. Just avoid the temptation to get too close.