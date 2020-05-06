McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office says speeders taking advantage of open roads

McINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia law enforcement is seeing a new trend on our roadways. Some deputies say they’ve seen emptier roads but faster speeds.
The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office monitors about 22 miles of Interstate 95 and what they've been seeing recently is a bit of a shock.
"Less traffic, more violations,” McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Jarrell said.
Specifically, speeding violations.
"We're seeing a lot more triple digits, a lot more in between 90's and 100's, and then of course on up from there,” Jarrell said.
Jarrell said the fastest he's seen is 132 mph.
As people choose not to travel during this pandemic, it creates empty roads, giving some drivers an opportunity to floor it.
"Straightaways get 'em. They just put it to the floor,” Jarrell said.
Sgt. Maj. Jarrell, and in the span of an hour-and-a half, wrote six speeding tickets.
According to McIntosh County Sheriff's Office, between March and April of last year, they cited 2,390 people for speeding. The same time this year: 2,585 - nearly 200 more tickets.
Although the pandemic has put parts of the country on pause, enforcing the law doesn't get a break.
"We still got to maintain safety on the highways in Georgia and we're going to be out there enforcing the law through the pandemic or anything else,” Jarrell said.
The sheriff’s office also wants to remind drivers of the state’s “Move Over Law”, which requires drivers to slow down and move over one lane if there’s an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing parked on the shoulder. The sergeant said he’s seen many drivers not follow this law, which can also result in a ticket.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.