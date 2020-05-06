3 people injured after shots fired in the Groveland area of Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were injured after shots were fired in the Groveland area of Statesboro on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say they responded to the scene of a fight where there were reports of gunshots.
They believe all parties involved knew each other. Three people were taken to the hospital with what the sheriff’s office believes is non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation. Sheriff Brown wants the public to know that no offender was at large and there was no threat to citizens.
