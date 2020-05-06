Protest held to demand arrests for the death of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has intensified after cellphone showing the shooting that killed the 25-year-old surfaced online Tuesday.
Wednesday protesters gathered at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, calling for the resignation of District Attorney Jackie Jackson.
Protests calling for the district attorney to resign.
Jackie Johnson has recused herself from the case as one of the men involved in the shooting formerly worked as an investigator in her office.
The NAACP also calling for the resignation of the chief of police.
“We want the immediate dismissal of Glynn County police chief. Currently, he’s on paid administrative leave. And with this level of negligence and injustice, he should not be on our payroll,” said Brunswick NAACP President John Davis Perry, II.
Now a small memorial marks the site of the shooting.
Despite the video drawing national attention, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says she hasn’t watched it.
“I saw my son come in the world and see him leave the world. It’s not something that I want to see ever,” said Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper.
The shooting took place Feb. 23 and the Glynn County Police Department responded and was handling the case until Tuesday. Then the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the video.
“The goal in every investigation is to seek the truth, and that’s exactly what we intend on doing in this matter. I realize that emotions are running high in this community, and they’re running high throughout this state,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.
The Department of Justice confirmed to CBS News that the FBI is also involved in the investigation.
A car club from Savannah organizing a ride from the Hostess City to the site of the shooting for prayer on Sunday for Arbery’s loved ones.
“They have our full support, and that we’re with them through all of this. Doesn’t matter what hte outcome is, we want people to know that we care,” said organizer David Huynh.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The NAACP say they are planning another protest on Friday.
Tom Durden, an outside prosecutor has been assigned to the case. He plans to have a grand jury hear the evidence.
That won’t happen for more than a month as courts here in Georgia remain largely closed until June 13 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
