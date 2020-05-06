Savannahians share love for nurses on National Nurses Appreciation Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nurses Appreciation Day feels different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sending that message of love a bit harder but possibly never more important.
So, we hit the streets
Offering people the chance to share a message of their own.
The result?
"We love you thank you!” Said Eva and Jake Flaherty
One.
“Amazing work they’re doing. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” added another passerby.
After another.
“Hey nurses thank you so much for all you’ve been doing,” said John and Jenny Van’t Land
After another.
“Thank you to all the nurses and doctors out there that are doing all this great work. We appreciate you and we love you," said Joe.
Sharing a message to our nurses.
Some, like Dana, sending it to their favorite.
“We appreciate you and all you do. Katie Piltcher is my favorite.”
Some, like Ken, came running
“Hey nurses we want to thank you very much for all you’re doing, everything you’re doing for us. We really appreciate it.”
Others battled the elements.
“Just wanted to say thanks for all the hard work from all the nurses out there. We appreciate ya’ll,” said one man while saving the microphone from falling over in the wind.
Whether the message came from man.
“Skye (my dog) and I wanted to thank all the nurses that are out there working hard today, especially Ciara’s mom,” said Elion.
Or man’s best friend.
“Skye you want to say thank you? She’s terrified,” Elion joked.
The goal was the same, to remind our Everyday Heroes of this.
“We just wanted to let you know you guys are being prayed for. You are appreciated and just thank you,” said Steven.
