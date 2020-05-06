Sharks go virtual with spring practice

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Spring practice for the May River Sharks looks a little different these days.
There are no sprints. No whistles. No admonition to players for not hustling off the field.
No, these are different times for high school football teams across the country. So that’s why Sharks head coach Rodney Summers decided to call for different measures.
“It was a spur of the moment thing," Summers says. "I just said can we pull a spring practice off just by virtually meeting with them?”
That question now has an answer and a new spring practice tactic for May River: virtual meetings for the next few weeks. It’s not business as usual, but Summers believes there’s a number of things the Sharks can do this way.
“Installing our offense and defense. Going through our scheme, whether it’s an alignment or a play,” Summers says. “We have video from previous years. So it’s just using all the stuff we have technology-wise to teach our kids the basics of our offense and defense.”
It may not be a typical practice, but Summers and the Sharks believe these video conferences will do this team good down the road.
"When we do the hit the field and we get the lift from the governor and the high school league to go out and do it, we’ll be ready to go mentally as well as physically,” Summers hopes.
After two years of deep playoff runs, the Sharks are looking for the extra boost to get to a state championship. While this may not be business as usual for the team, they hope it could give them an advantage when the game goes from virtual to on the field.
“This is going to help everybody on the team, the rising freshmen to the seniors." says rising senior QB Ahmad Green. "It gets everybody on the same chemistry level as a team.”
Summers admits there are perks to this new venture, as hard as it is to admit for a football coach
“It’s a little easier than going out there and practicing," he laughs. "I tell them we’re not running sprints or anything out there today.”
It may not be a trend coming to football after this year, but the Sharks say they’re making the most of the situation and they hope it’s the start of something great in 2020.
