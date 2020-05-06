“Special” for Stewart to receive Ashley Dearing Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 67th awarding of the Ashley Dearing Award was likely the most unique in the honor’s history.
But that didn’t matter to Benedictine’s Gavin Stewart, the winner of the award as Chatham County’s most versatile male athlete in 2020.
“It’s just as special as it would be if it were normal,” Stewart said.
The Cadet three-sport star received the award outside the school Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony attended by members of his family and the Dearing family, along with members of the media.
There for support: Stewart’s older brother and two-time Dearing Award winner, Brad, and older sister and two-time Hollis Stacy Award winner Sarah.
Now the third Stewart sibling to be named the county’s most versatile athlete, Gavin says adding his own trophy is exciting.
“We have this trophy room with all of our trophies from when we were little kids,” Stewart says. “There’s are in there and now to put it in our room is crazy and special.”
Stewart watched both his older siblings win the Ashley Dearing and Hollis Stacy Awards, and says winning a Dearing of his own was always a personal goal. After a few years of being nominated, the Cadet standout fianlly has his.
“It’s something that I’ve worked for for so long,” Stewart says. “So to finally receive it, it’s just crazy.”
Gavin will head to Georgia Tech this fall and join the Yellow Jacket football team as a preferred walk-on.
