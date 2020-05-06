Spreading words of encouragement with a coloring book

METER, Ga. (WTOC) - The coloring book that started as a Metter girl’s 4-H project for hospitalized kids has expanded to other states and other age groups. It’s also especially timely now, during the lockdowns for a pandemic.
Gracie Grimes says it all started two years ago during a stay in the hospital herself with kidney stones.
“Ever since I was little, coloring has been a huge stress reliever for me,” Grimes said.
Memorial's Children's Hospital was out of colored pencils when she wanted to draw. When she got home, she started a collection drive.
“The first round was 350 colored pencils,” Grimes said.
She teamed with local artist Jodie Kemp to make some picture pages kids could color.
“From there, we had other artists donate coloring pages or something to color that had something encouraging on it.”
Her Words of Encouragement book has earned statewide 4-H honors and now been shared with chapters in six other states to be shared during the pandemic. She's printed copies and distributed them for free at several nursing homes for patients who've been isolated for weeks.
“You don't have to have a huge amount of artistic ability to color.”
She says people can color a page, then share it with someone and make a huge difference; one person at a time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.