Two drop-off boxes in Bryan Co. for absentee ballots

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has set up two ballot boxes for absentee ballots for next month’s primary.
One is in Richmond Hill on Captain Matthew Freeman Drive. The other is in Pembroke on South College Street.
The Bryan County elections supervisor, Cindy Reynolds, said these boxes are monitored 24/7 by security cameras.
State election officials sent absentee ballots to nearly seven million registered voters earlier this month. The drop boxes allow voters to cast their ballot without using a stamp. Reynolds says it also allows people to just drop their ballot off at their convenience.
She says the need for them around the county is to allow people to still make their voices heard even amid the pandemic. The most important election is the sheriff's election, along with the other non-opposed elections such as the county coroner, commissioners and probate judge.
"It's very important that voices are heard and so that's why we've done this put out those ballot boxes and have mail-ins and we're also going to be beginning absentee voting as of today at this time that will begin May 18 for those that don't feel comfortable with the ballots they may come in person following the CDC guidelines,” Reynolds said.
Don't forget, Monday is the last day you can register to vote for Georgia's primary election.
Early in-person voting is set to start on May 18.
Georgia’s primary is June 9.
