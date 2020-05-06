Tybee Island Marine Science Center prepares to welcome customers back

Chantal Audran describes the staff at the Center as ‘humans that love to teach.’ And since there is no one to teach, the curator says she’s doing a lot of talking to the animals and not getting a lot back. That could turn in to a lot of talking as they have more than 400 animals there. But she is really missing the ability to teach and watch the joy from others learning from her, the animals, and the others at the center who are working from home now.