Wednesday: Drier, cooler air filters in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under increasing morning clouds, an isolated shower or two is possible before noon. Temperatures are mild this morning; around 70° or so in many spots through the morning commute.
A cold front sweeps through this morning. Out afternoon sky clears out and temperatures warm through the day. Plan on it being in the upper 70s, or so, at noon. Temps peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s in many communities under increasing sunshine.
Breezy winds are likely today; occasionally gusting to around 30 MPH or so, especially in open areas.
Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 60s after sunset and 50s before midnight under a mostly clear sky this evening. We wake up to unseasonably cool weather Thursday and Friday mornings with stunning afternoons.
A second cold front sweeps through Saturday with a spotty shower, or two, followed by another surge of cooler-than-normal weather.
Have a great day,
Cutter
