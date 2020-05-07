BioDelivery: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.2 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.83. A year ago, they were trading at $4.90.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDSI