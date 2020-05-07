Chimerix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $2.78.
_____
