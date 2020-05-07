City leaders take another look at Savannah’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is getting an in-depth look at the 2020 City budget. This is the second 2020 budget workshop, the last was back in January.
We’re certainly living in a much different economic climate than when council last reviewed the 2020 budget back in January when the majority of council assumed their roles for the first time.
The budget director for the City has said before, the budget is a living breathing document, and changes can be made if needed. But those changes have to keep the budget balanced.
Savannah’s total 2020 budget is $425 million. But several council members voiced concern about how the COVID-19 health crisis will affect the City’s funds.
Budget Director Melissa Carter focused part of Thursday’s workshop on just that. Carter told council the City is keeping spending controlled so far, and needs to stay disciplined, only buying things and services they absolutely need right now.
Carter says she believes the City will see financial impacts at various levels from the pandemic for the next 18 to 24 months.
“This means we will likely take a much more conservative approach in those more volatile areas or areas highly dependent on tourism activities in our upcoming budget preparations for 2021," said Cater.
Council is asking for monthly budget reports as we continue through the health crisis. And as Carter alluded to, 2021 budget preparations are just around the corner.
