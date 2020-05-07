Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in tonight into Friday. We'll see mainly clear skies and cooler than average temps. Another cold front moves in late Friday into early Saturday with a slight chance for showers. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday. Computer models keep the best chance for rain to our south at this time.
Today will be sunny, highs 72-74.
Tonight will be clear, lows 48-56.
Friday will be mostly sunny early then mostly cloudy, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
