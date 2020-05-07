Donation made to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Frontline workers at Memorial Health were treated to 100 meals Thursday thanks to Carey Hilliard’s and Sound View Wealth Advisors.
The two companies also presented a $2,500 check to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia at the Emergency Room entrance to the hospital.
An executive from Second Harvest says the donation fills a big need right now for local food banks.
"Donations are so important to us, all the time, but right now financial donations are so important to us because we're having to buy food that we've never had to buy before, because we're unable to take donations from the community as far as perishable items,” America’s Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Kimberly Barnhill said.
Barnhill said cash donations help them get access to produce and other foods that they don’t have the personnel to clean and sort during the pandemic.
