GBI: 2 men charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested two men in relation to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County.
According to the GBI, 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were taken into custody on Thursday, May 7. Both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Back in February, 25-year-old Arbery was shot and killed in a Brunswick neighborhood. Police reports say he was shot by a man, now identified as Travis McMichael, who believed Arbery was a burglar after a string of break-ins in the area.
The report says Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, chased Arbery in a truck and the men claim the son shot Arbery in self-defense.
Arbery's family said he was out for a jog when he was shot and did nothing wrong.
The case has gotten national attention after the release of video showing the controversial shooting. In the video, Arbery is seen running behind a truck that is stopped. One man is outside of the truck on the driver’s side holding a shotgun and another man is in the bed of the truck with a handgun.
Arbery runs around the passenger side of the truck and then in front of the truck where you can't see what is happening for a moment.
Arbery and the man outside of the truck are then seen struggling. Three shots are fired. Arbery collapses and the video ends.
WARNING: Graphic Video:
Hinesville District Attorney Tom Durden made the decision Tuesday that he thought the case should go to a grand jury after he was requested to review the case.
