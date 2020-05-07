Good News: Professional golf returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Landings residents can enjoy playing a professional tournament course again. And all of Savannah can look forward to professional golf's return to town more quickly than expected.
"It's nice to have some sports back. I think people are craving it. I think it's thrilling for everyone. I think people are hoping for something to do.”
The rescheduling of the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship is reason for sports fans to celebrate. But it is a statement of hope for the entire community; a sign that there will be better times on the other side of the current health crisis.
"From the macro level of sports in general, you are starting to see leagues, teams, all sports trying to put plans in place for how to bring sports back. And for our tournament specifically, the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, just that we're at a point in the evolution of this pandemic where we're seeing how we'll return to normalcy and whatever that looks like. It's encouraging for a morale boost and the psychology of it,” said Nick Puhala, with Sterling Seacrest Partners.
The return of the event is popular with sports fans but will also be a welcome opportunity for the local corporate community to entertain clients and do business on the golf course again.
"Listen, we are all looking for reasons to jumpstart the economy. And professional sports are certainly an economic engine.”
"For us, it allows us to put a little bit of excitement back into the market, a little bit of fuel back into the market and we can continue to help our charity partners,” Savannah Golf Championship Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby said.
"Being able to be out in a social setting and mingle and see everybody in beautiful weather, even in the spring and now we’re going to do this in the fall, it should be an equally perfect time to be outside and enjoying each other’s company. So, whatever that looks like five months from now, it’ll be great.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.