Historic Savannah Foundation goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is National Historic Preservation Month, but like a lot of things, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on different groups, and that includes the Historic Savannah Foundation.
Just like the rest of the world, the group in Savannah is spread out working remotely, and they have had to cancel three “in-person” events, but they are moving forward.
“In Savannah, we say buildings, places, and stories define our past, present, and future. And in Savannah, we take that to heart, as we have such a beautiful city,” said Sue Adler, CEO/President of the Historic Savannah Foundation.
While some events have been canceled, Adler says they are having a free lecture on Zoom. They’re honoring past award winners on their social media pages, offering virtual tours of homes, and educational activities for children to learn about history.
“I’m really excited about that. There’s so much history and so many interesting stories. I’m still hearing fun wonderful stories all the time about people in our community who started the Historic Savannah Foundation. It was seven ladies who saved the Davenport house and the stories are wonderful, so I think it’s the great stories and the great buildings we have here that we all have to celebrate,” Adler said.
And while HSF and other groups in Savannah are known for preserving history, the times have caused them to improve.
“Sharing ideas is a good thing that has come out of it. It’s forced a lot of us to do that. I think the silver lining is more collaboration, more partnerships, more trying to work together, that is a good thing, it’s just sad that it had to happen because of this, but it really is a good thing. We’re all in this together, with this incredible gem of a city, why wouldn’t we want to work it out together so it’s all good for everyone," said Adler.
The Historic Savannah Foundation has launched activities for kids and adults, like drawing contests. The woman who created the coloring book is Savannah resident, Erica Sales. There’s also virtual bingo and a virtual scavenger hunt. Check it out at MyHSF.ORG.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.