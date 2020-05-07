Historic Savannah Foundation goes virtual

“Sharing ideas is a good thing that has come out of it. It’s forced a lot of us to do that. I think the silver lining is more collaboration, more partnerships, more trying to work together, that is a good thing, it’s just sad that it had to happen because of this, but it really is a good thing. We’re all in this together, with this incredible gem of a city, why wouldn’t we want to work it out together so it’s all good for everyone," said Adler.