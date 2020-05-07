How to Celebrate a Birthday During a Pandemic

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Birthdays are just one of the many milestones that are being celebrated a little differently right now. Daale Carter owns Kidswayz, a dedicated play space that hosts birthday parties and other events for kids in Richmond Hill. The party-throwing pro shared how she made sure his quarantined birthday party was one of his best. She also told us about some creative and affordable ways to make your child’s birthday special despite the circumstances.