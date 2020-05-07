How to Celebrate a Birthday During a Pandemic

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Birthdays are just one of the many milestones that are being celebrated a little differently right now. Daale Carter owns Kidswayz, a dedicated play space that hosts birthday parties and other events for kids in Richmond Hill. The party-throwing pro shared how she made sure his quarantined birthday party was one of his best. She also told us about some creative and affordable ways to make your child’s birthday special despite the circumstances.
Here’s some advice from Daale on how to get friends and family involved in the celebration:
- Organize a car parade.
- Ask friends and family to send in videos saying happy birthday. A lot of free apps will give you the option to stitch all these videos together.
- Use apps like Zoom and House Party, and find ways to get everyone involved in the celebration. You could ask everyone calling to wear party hats or decorate their backgrounds.
Another fun way to make the birthday feel special is to put together some fun decorations at home! Carter showed us how to DIY a cute birthday setup too.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.