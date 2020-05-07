Increase in alligator activity as temperatures change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are almost 250,000 gators in Georgia, that’s according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Here in the Coastal Empire, we’re starting to see more alligator activity as the seasons change.
Georgia DNR is seeing an increase in alligator reports, and they’re not surprised. We’re in the middle of alligator mating season, which means the scaly creatures are more active and more visible.
This year’s heavy rainfall is also bringing out even more gators.
“The more water that we have, the more they can move around, and you’ll see more gators because of that,” said wildlife biologist Kara Day.
DNR's wildlife biologist believes gators get a bad wrap, but says it's possible for humans and gators to co-exist.
"Thankfully humans aren't their natural prey, so if we just take a few precautions then humans and pets can be safe around alligators."
And who better to ask about how to handle alligators than Savannah’s very own Trapper Jack, who’s spent more than 30 years catching nuisance alligators.
“A gator can be in the water and spring out of that water and have you ten-foot away in a split second. That’s how quick they are,” said Trapper Jack Douglas.
Trapper Jack says you have to assume every body of water has a gator in it, so don’t walk too close.
"Can a human outrun a gator?"
"No. Not at all, not for a short distance."
DNR says gators are part of wildlife and should be treated as such, meaning do not approach, pet or feed one.
"We don't ever want alligators or any wildlife animal, for that matter, to become habituated with human interaction"
South Georgians should expect to see gators a little past May, as Trapper Jack says nesting season is pushed back.
"Cool nights, that throws it back."
DNR and Trapper Jack hope Georgians learn not to fear gators, as they are an important part of our ecosystem.
“We just need to learn how to live with them, and appreciate and respect them for what they do.”
