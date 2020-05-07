Jasper Co. school services change as year winds down

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District is wrapping the school year up.
They held a series of virtual parent meetings that not only gave instruction on how to end the year, but on the changes already taking place.
The Jasper County School District is ready to end the year and even though they say things are a little bit different they are doing everything they can to make sure students are able to finish strong.
Jasper County says as the school year comes to a close, several important school services are changing. From now on grab and go feeding initiative will be delivery only. The remaining dates are May 11, May 18 and May 22 and June 1.
“The deliveries will include breakfast and lunch. For the entire week. That is a large box portion so please if you will please be patient with their drivers as deliveries may take just a little longer," said Dr. Marlyn Westbrook, Principal of Hardeeville Elementary.
Grading has changed too. Students will be graded on a meet expectations, approaches expectations, does not meet, or no work completed. Even if no work is completed, students will still receive a 50.
“Parents we do ask that you please ensure that your child’s work and or school items are submitted timely.“
Final work as well as materials such as textbooks laptops and library books are due by May 22. Several events have also been canceled.
“For our child development end of year ceremony, kindergarten moving up ceremony our fifth grade promotion exercise, and the eighth grade bridging ceremony those events have been canceled.“
Except for one big celebration.
“On May 27 from 6 to 8 the Ridgeland campus will be hosting a campus of celebration for all of our students, all of our seniors," said O’Randal Jackson, Principal of Ridgeland High School.
A graduation replacement ceremony will be held May 27.
“We are going to ask that all of our stakeholders show up and show out and give a big jaguar hug to all of our seniors. We have 137 seniors and we want them to go out in style.“
The district says they hope this ceremony will give seniors some closure as they enter a new chapter in life.
