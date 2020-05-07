JCSO new drug task force tackling drugs, crime

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County has started a new drug task force with leadership from departments all over the county.
The new drug task force includes local police departments from Hardeeville and Ridgeland as well as the sheriff’s office. They say they want to work together because they know how serious the drug problem is in Jasper County.
The task force is made up of 10 members from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardeeville and Ridgeland police departments, and the Jasper County Coroner’s Office. The task force will proactively investigate cases related to overdose deaths and violent crimes that have occurred in Jasper County.
In 2019 the county had nine drug related deaths, this year they have had five with five more unconfirmed overdose deaths. They are waiting on autopsy results.
Additionally, they have had 54 overdoses where people have lived. These numbers were enough for the departments to say enough, is enough.
“We are all working some of the same people and investigating some of the same people, let’s all bring it together. If we work together and use our resources collaboratively and use our people collaboratively let’s make these cases and get and shoot for convictions," said Jake Higgins with Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
By creating a task force, the officers and deputies working are allowed to patrol outside of their jurisdiction, allowing more coverage across the county.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.