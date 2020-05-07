Kontoor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.
The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $504.5 million in the period.
Kontoor shares have dropped 53% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTB