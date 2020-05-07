Lyons Police investigating death of local doctor

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department is investigating the death of Dr. Nancy Shaw after her body was discovered in a ditch.
Chief Wesley Walker tells WTOC one of his officers was on patrol around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, on Skyline Boulevard, when came across a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the road, running with doors open.
The officer got out to investigate and discovered a body in the ditch, who they later identified as Dr. Nancy Shaw.
Chief Walker says they are still investigating but believe Dr. Shaw was attacked by a pack of wild dogs that have been roaming the area.
They are on the lookout for the dogs and have not located them yet.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.