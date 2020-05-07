Mobile COVID-19 testing unit comes to Liberty, Long counties

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is offering free COVID-19 tests closer to home for residents outside of Chatham County.
The district held testing sites in Liberty and Long counties on Thursday.
Hinesville was one of two locations the Coastal Health District held a mobile COVID-19 testing event. They say they were able to test 170 people at this location.
The free test included a quick nasal swab, with results to come back in less than seven days.
CHD has had testing locations in Savannah and Brunswick for several weeks now and decided to bring a mobile site to other parts of the district.
The emergency preparedness director says the mobile testing sites give residents another option, aside from Savannah and Brunswick. He says the elderly and vulnerable population might not have the means to travel very far.
The mobile sites not only give people more access to testing, it also helps the health district.
“It allows us to track and see where the potential outbreak might be. Just offering those options for testing is going to give us a better picture from the data,” Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Wyckoff said.
The Coastal Health District has many mobile testing events in the future. The next one is Friday in Effingham County from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Effingham County Library parking lot at 810 Georgia Hwy 119 in Springfield.
