National Vision: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.
The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $469.7 million in the period.
National Vision shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYE