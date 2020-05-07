Providence Service: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $16.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.
The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $367.3 million in the period.
Providence Service shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRSC