Rep. Buddy Carter announces federal grants to expand COVID-19 testing for First District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rep. Buddy Carter announced federal grants for First District health centers to expand COVID-19 testing on Thursday.
The health centers who will receive funding include:
- Coastal Community Health Services in Brunswick - $197,464
- Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah - $441,994
- Diversity Health Center in Ludowici - $206,719
- JC Lewis Health Center in Savannah - $290,014
- McKinney Medical Center in Waycross - $228,244
“One of our top priorities at the federal level is expanding testing for COVID-19,” said Rep. Carter. “Increasing testing is one of the most important ways we will be able to defeat the coronavirus. This funding will go directly to health centers in the First District to expand testing in our communities.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the funding will be used to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of local communities.
This includes the purchase of personal protective equipment, training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests, laboratory services, and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
