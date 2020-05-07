Savannah Police seek information in ongoing robbery investigation

Police say on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at approximately 7 p.m., the 74-year-old male victim was getting into his vehicle at the Oakhurst Shopping Plaza on East Montgomery Cross Road. At that time, a black male approached his vehicle, presented a weapon, and demanded money. The victim complied, and then the suspect fled in a mid-2000s Honda with a sunroof. The vehicle had a replacement tire on the rear passenger side.