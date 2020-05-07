Savannah Police seek information in ongoing robbery investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing robbery investigation.
Police say on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at approximately 7 p.m., the 74-year-old male victim was getting into his vehicle at the Oakhurst Shopping Plaza on East Montgomery Cross Road. At that time, a black male approached his vehicle, presented a weapon, and demanded money. The victim complied, and then the suspect fled in a mid-2000s Honda with a sunroof. The vehicle had a replacement tire on the rear passenger side.
Reportedly, police say the vehicle was occupied by another black male in the driver’s seat. Both males are believed to be in their mid-20s to 30s.
Any information on this case can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a 2,500 cash reward.
