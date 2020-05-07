Savannah State University will hold virtual graduation ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University’s 2020 commencement ceremony is going virtual, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SSU Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington brought up the idea weeks ago, and the staff put it into action.
Students were able to submit a photo that will be shown during the live stream, while their dean reads their name and degree. Ballard-Washington said this is Savannah State’s largest graduating class in school history with more than 480 students.
“They are going through something that no one else has,” Ballard-Washington said. “They’ve had to study, and really prepare themselves for graduation and complete what they started four years ago during an unprecedented time. This will prepare them to do anything."
Graduation is Saturday, May 9, 2020 and begins at 10:00 A.M. EST. It will be streamed on the school’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages.
Ballard-Washington said they are hoping to do some sort of ceremony later in the summer, or in the fall for the class of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.