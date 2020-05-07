South University offering new grant for Coastal Empire students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a brand new grant program offering local students a chance to get tuition help with college. South University will offer the “Coastal Empire High School” grant which is worth more than $1,000 per quarter.
South University has been around for 120 years and leaders say they’ve always had a commitment to give back to the community and now they are proving it.
“It’s a game-changer on many levels and I think that we are probably better positioned than most schools to respond to the COVID crisis, so I think the Chatham County grant was our intention to give back to our local community,” Campus President Valarie Trimarchi said.
The Coastal Empire grant is eligible for Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, and Effingham County high school graduates with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 and are first-time college students. Grant amounts depend on the type of degree program a student pursues.
The Coastal Empire grant can stay with students through graduation if they maintain eligibility.
South University leaders say this was in the works before the coronavirus, but they hope it encourages students to look at what they have to offer.
South University boasts small class sizes, individualized experiences while staying at home. Something they think might be popular as the pandemic continues to change the traditional college experience.
“The Coastal Empire grant gives that group of students who might not look locally a chance to go to college, continue to live at home and make it affordable and they are programs that do have a meaningful jobs in the community so we’re supporting even economic growth for our graduates,” Trimarchi said.
Students can take advantage of the Coastal Empire grant starting this summer. All they need to do is call or go to the university's website.
The South University Savannah campus says it is still planning for the fall, but are looking at a cautious and phased approach for students who need clinical and lab experiences.
