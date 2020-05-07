Statesboro residents cheer delivery drivers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of a rally say they wanted to show their support for the drivers, who risk exposure every day.
UPS delivery trucks rolled out to cover Bulloch and surrounding counties. Loved ones cheered and held up signs to let them know they appreciate their essential work, even when it means potential exposure to coronavirus.
“It's very nerve racking. But we also knew that he's one of the 'heroes’ as they say,” said Margaret Hall, a driver’s wife.
To those here, the drivers fill an important role in helping the health care workers battling the virus.
“We get the packages from A to B, that includes the medicines, the supplies, face masks and everything we all need in our daily lives, but especially in times like these,” said Brandon Jones, a manager at UPS.
Loved ones say they remind drivers when they leave for work to be safe and remind them when they get home.
“We make sure he goes over to his man cave and takes off his clothes and gets a shower before he comes in our house,” said Raymona Lawrence, a driver’s wife.
They hope this pep rally reminds drivers just how important their role is in these times.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.