Suspect arrested for killing teenage girl on W. 60th Street in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old suspect has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl on Feb. 8 in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, Rashaun Padgett was arrested at a Garden City motel on May 6.
Padgett is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Alexis Devoe on West 60th and Montgomery streets.
Padgett has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. According to SPD, Padget was also wanted by Savannah State University Police for an armed robbery and has a warrant from U.S. Probation for a supervised release violation.
