Tybee working to help small businesses recover from shutdown

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re getting a better idea of how Tybee Island’s small businesses were impacted by the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tybee’s Main Street Program is working out ways to help these businesses recover.
With around 99-percent of the island businesses being locally owned, Program Director Michelle Owens says Tybee has a “fragile and unique economy.” She says businesses will bounce back, but it may not be as quickly as they want.
Tybee Island’s Main Street Program recently released the results of its COVID-19 business survey. According to Owens, around 75-percent of Tybee’s businesses lost around 75-percent of sales or traffic during March and April.
Businesses were also asked if they were in any danger of having to close their doors for good. Owens says over 50-percent of businesses said they were in no danger of closing permanently.
The director says there are three phases to recovering the island’s economy. The first phase was the immediate response and urgent action which took place in March and April. Businesses were having to switch to different operations and others were having to temporarily close.
Now, the Owens says the island is in a stabilization phase. During this phase, the program will work to help these small business owners.
The final part is the revitalization phase, which will most likely be long-term.
“We are going to be in that revitalization phase probably in 2023, so you can expect that this will be a long-term climb out of this hole. But we can do it,” said Michelle Owens, Tybee Island Main Street Director.
The Main Street Program is helping small businesses in a couple of different ways. To learn more about the program, click here.
