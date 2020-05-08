Ahmaud Arbery case draws online support

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - After a long day in Brunswick of press conferences, court appearances, and a rally to remember Ahmaud Arbery, his father was on a video conference with attorneys, lawmakers, civil rights activists, and Reverend Al Sharpton for a virtual rally as people across the country have taken interest in this case.
“We will not look the other way until we get justice for Ahmaud Arbery,” said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to the viewers on the virtual rally.
On what would have been Arbery’s birthday, chants from the rally at the courthouse carried over into the online world as people across the country are outraged over the shooting.
“This father and mother ought to be cutting a 26 year birthday cake for him tonight rather than sitting up on a virtual rally all over the world,” said Sharpton.
James Woodall, the president of the Georgia NAACP said on a conference call that whether it’s physically attending the rally, or showing support on social media, standing together and supporting the family can make a difference.
“Though we may be separated by geographic borders and even coronavirus, everybody is standing with them. They see that they are acknowledging the grieving pain of losing a loved one due to senseless violence.”
Across social media, a movement with the hashtag “I Run With Maud” challenged people to run, walk, or jog 2.23 miles( Arbury was killed on 2/23). The hashtag and movement gained national support.
One Liberty County mother, her son and some friends felt it was important to join in and show support.
“I have four sons, and our youngest son is 18, about to graduate from high school, and my biggest fear is what Ahmaud’s mother is experiencing right now,” said Lisa Jackson-Hall. "I knew I had to do something, I said ‘I can’t be silent.'”
She said she used those miles to talk with her son and his friends and have a conversation. She added that with something like this happening so close to Hinesville, that made it hit home that much more.
Organizers of the virtual rally said when it is safe to do so, they plan to bring thousands to Brunswick to rally for Ahmaud Arbery.
On Saturday, May 9, the public is invited to attend a balloon release at Sidney Lanier Park in Brunswick in memory of Arbery.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.