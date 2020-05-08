CEMA preparing for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are in the midst of a pandemic, and hurricane season is just around the corner.
Official preparations are underway, but they may look a bit different this time around.
COVID-19 has changed nearly everything we’re used to including hurricane preparations. CEMA officials are working hard to make sure they can operate in a world of both emergencies if needed.
While they don’t have concrete plans to share yet, the discussions are happening, and that’s what they encourage you to be doing right now too. During Hurricane Preparedness Week they are asking you to think about your family communication plan, disaster supplies, and protecting your home.
While several are staying home, CEMA officials encourage you to get prepared for what is being forecasted as a busy hurricane season.
“If you take the time now I promise you it will pay dividends in the future because when they’re saying there is a hurricane headed this way, you’re stress and your anxiety is going to be much higher, it’s going to be much more difficult to make those decisions,” said Chelsea Sawyer, Outreach and Volunteer coordinator.
They also advise you to talk to your insurance company about hurricane clauses, flood coverage and more. Officials say as they work out the county’s plan, you too should be figuring our yours.
