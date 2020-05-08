Chatham County Commission looks at impact of COVID-19

While Chatham County is the fifth largest county in the state we are ranked 21st for COVID cases. Though this is good, Dr. Davis says it also means several are still susceptible to the virus. That’s why efforts in the community are so critical in addition to what the hospitals, county and national guard are doing to stop the spread. The Georgia National Guard has served in a variety of missions from disinfecting long-term care facilities to helping at food banks. Their services even being mimicked in other states.