Cold front, spotty rain, moves through Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are quite chilly this morning; in the 40s and lower 50s. The wind is calm and forecast dry this morning. Under a few clouds, temperatures warm into the low and mid-70s by noon.
Temps peak near 80° this afternoon, under increasing high clouds. Clouds thicken, and an isolated shower is possible, this evening and tonight along a cold front that sweeps through.
Clouds shift offshore by sunrise Saturday as cooler, drier air filters in.
A beautiful weekend is in the forecast with near-record cool weather Mother’s Day morning followed by a gradual warming trend heading into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.