COVID-19 precautions still in please at HHI hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Hospital is still limiting how many visitors can come in to see a patient. In fact, right now, if you even go to the main entrance, you’ll see it is still locked. And that’s because they say as they are returning to business, as usual, they want to make sure the patients they do have coming in are staying safe.
Hilton Head Hospital is ready to see more COVID-19 patients should they come in- but they say so far, they’ve been lucky. The hospital didn’t release specific numbers, but they said their COVID-19 patient rates have dramatically dropped from even a month ago.
Just last month the hospital was using this tent as a space where those going to the emergency rooms could wait and stay socially distanced. Today, that tent is still up- but is not in use.
The hospital has started performing elective procedures once again. However, they are still limiting guests' access to the hospital. For instance, women in labor can only bring one loved one into the hospital. But the hospital says that’s not keeping people away- many are returning to the healthcare they had been pushing off.
“We did see a lot of people avoid hospitals over the last two months and right now we are starting to see people coming back. You know we are taking extra precautions; we are really building an extra standard of care than we’ve ever had before. Really focused on testing, screening, spacing everything out, and cleaning more than we ever have before,” Hilton Head Regional Healthcare CEO Jeremy Clark said.
The hospital is also prepared for a spike in cases in the next few weeks, especially as life starts to reopen in Beaufort County.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.