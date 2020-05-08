Crowds expected to grow on HHI beaches this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Crowds are only expecting to grow over the weekend at Hilton Head Island beaches.
Hilton Head's open beaches mean more people soaking up the sun and going for swims.
"We are from Aiken, South Carolina."
"I live in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. "
The big travel weekend plus the town's decision to open beaches, means many beachgoers are using the town as an escape from quarantine.
"It's pretty hot outside, it's a little windy, so we decided to come out and get out of the house for a while,” local Alaina Shapiro said.
"He wanted to come to the beach. We've been stuck inside so we figured Since it was quarantine and there's not a lot of people that would come down and see how it was,” visitor Ricki Bufford said.
"Just to get out. Just to get out and get away. We've been cooped up inside and the kids are getting restless,” visitor Cenasa French said.
In some cases, even using the island as an alternative travel destination.
"We had a vacation planned in Saint Augustine for this time because Saint Augustine and Florida are not, like allowing condos to be open right now,” visitor Joshua Madore said.
The beach looked a little different from a normal summer day.
"It's definitely less crowded. There's a lot of cops out to make sure no one's getting together. "
"It's crowded, but you know, it seems like every other time I go to the beach. You know people stay away from people anyways when they are at the beach, so it was crowded but not crazy. "
But the moderately-sized crowds weren't stopping Hilton Head Beach Patrol from making sure people were following the rules, especially as the crowds are expected to increase with locals and weekend travelers.
"I think it's kind of good just because we feel more safe if we know people aren't going to get together and there's a lot of high schoolers out here, they're all congregated so it seems nice to know they're not going to let people do that"
The sheriff’s office says they will be enforcing the three-person group limit this weekend and expect travelers to comply.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.