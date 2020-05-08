Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves in the area tonight into early Saturday with a slight chance for showers. High pressure builds in Saturday afternoon with drier and cooler air. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday. Computer models still keep the best chance for rain to our south at this time. A dry cold front will move through Monday with cooler air Tuesday. Next week looks quiet with warming temps.
Today will be sunny early then mostly cloudy, highs 74-80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower after 10pm, lows 53-60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly sunny. Highs 72-75.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 50.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
