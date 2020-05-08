Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves in the area tonight into early Saturday with a slight chance for showers. High pressure builds in Saturday afternoon with drier and cooler air. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday. Computer models still keep the best chance for rain to our south at this time. A dry cold front will move through Monday with cooler air Tuesday. Next week looks quiet with warming temps.