Dentsply: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $139.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.
The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $874.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $876.8 million.
Dentsply shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.
