Domtar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) _ Domtar Corp. (UFS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.
The paper and packaging maker posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.
Domtar shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 53% in the last 12 months.
