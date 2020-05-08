Florists busy safely delivering flowers to mothers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some florists say they've seen an increase in orders, since sending flowers to mom is the safer option this year.
Mother's Day is Sunday and florists are busy cutting and arranging beautiful bouquets. One florist says their busier now than last year.
"We're usually mostly busy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We've been busy, slammed, since Monday,” Johnson’s Florist and Balloon Co. owner Kertina Johnson said.
Johnson says they've already surpassed the sales they made last year during the week before Mother's Day. She says the increase is about 15 percent.
"People are not able to see mom, so they're sending flowers to her,” Johnson said.
"Nobody is going out and going shopping. It's a lot easier to just call and get flowers for mom,” John Davis Florist owner John Davis said.
Davis is another local florist who says they're delivering about 100 orders per day.
"We came early, we'll be here late. Tomorrow we'll come early, and we'll be delivering late,” Davis said.
Both florists say they did, however, have worries when the pandemic started about how they'd fare. To their surprise, business is still operating just fine.
"We were worried about flowers. They kept saying, 'oh flowers might not come in,' but it never happened to us,” Davis said.
While making deliveries, the drivers are taking precautions and they say people are delighted to see them.
"All of our drivers are wearing masks and wearing gloves. They ring the doorbell, put the order on the ground, leave it, call and leave a message saying that you have a floral delivery at your front door,” Johnson said.
"The lady was so excited. She hadn't talked to anybody in six weeks,” Davis said.
Florists say it’s not too late to order your flowers. Deliveries will be made tomorrow.
