Georgia DPH hosts first COVID-19 drive thru testing in Effingham Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Georgia Governor Kemp lifted the criteria for getting a coronavirus test.
Meaning anyone who wants to be tested will now be able to.
A move which brought out hundreds to a free COVID-19 testing site in Effingham County.
“We had people lined up at 6:30 this morning,” said Effingham County Health Department Nurse Manager Cindy Grovenstein.
The testing not set to start until 10 a.m. It was clear that word was traveling fast.
“No one had to have an appointment. Anyone can to be tested as ordered by the governor,” said Grovenstein.
The free COVID-19 testing offering something many have been looking for.
“Peace of mind," Grovenstein said, "many people just wanted to know, ‘have I been exposed?’ Or ‘do I have it?’ So, I think peace of mind is the biggest thing for most people who’ve been concerned about having it and not knowing.”
Not only did it offer peace of mind, but it offered a place to get tested without leaving the county.
“It’s the first time in our county that we’ve had a testing facility. They’ve either had to go to Chatham or another facility. So, it’s really nice to have it here for our county and our people,” said Grovenstein.
People who took full advantage of the opportunity to get peace of mind and hopefully slow the spread.
If you couldn’t make it out to Friday’s testing in Effingham County, they will be hosting another one in the county next week.
For more information on upcoming testing locations near you just head over to covid19.gachd.org.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.