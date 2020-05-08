Gov. McMaster to hold news briefing Friday afternoon on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a news briefing on COVID-19.
That briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday from the UofSC Alumni Center in Columbia.
South Carolina health officials vow over the next two months to more than triple the number of coronavirus tests performed in the state.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to test 2% of the population - or about 110,000 people - in both May and June.
South Carolina has been at the bottom of rates of testing compared to the population. But health officials said that was because the federal government was sending testing supplies to the hardest hit areas.
The first goal is to test all 40,000 residents and workers in South Carolina’s 169 nursing homes.
Meanwhile, economists who predict how much money South Carolina will have to spend didn’t make massive adjustments to their estimates the state will lose more than $700 million in next year’s budget in large part because of the coronavirus. But they also warned Friday there is still much uncertainty in their predictions as tax payments have been delayed, but reopening the economy is happening faster than expected.
The South Carolina House passed a $10 billion budget in early March before the pandemic began. Economists predict lawmakers will now have about $9.5 billion to spend when they start their budget work late this summer.
